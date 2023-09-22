The fight over Arizona's shipping container border wall ends with dismissal of federal lawsuits

The Sept. 15 dismissal of the cases in U.S. District Court ends the fight over the double-stacked containers placed as a makeshift border wall last year.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Two federal lawsuits filed over former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's decision last year to place thousands of shipping containers along the U.S.-Mexico border have been dismissed after the state said it would pay the U.S. Forest Service $2.1 million to repair environmental damage.

The Sept. 15 dismissal of the cases in U.S. District Court in Phoenix ends the fight over the double-stacked containers that were placed as a makeshift border wall in the summer of 2022.

Ducey, a Republican, sued in U.S. District Court seeking to stop the federal government from preventing placement of the containers.

The U.S. Department of Justice then sued Ducey and other Arizona officials, saying the wall interfered with federal control of the land along the international boundary. Many of the 3,000 containers were placed in the Yuma area of western Arizona and in the remote San Rafael Valley in southeastern Cochise County.

Ducey agreed in December to remove the container wall shortly before his term ended, saying it had been envisioned only as a temporary measure.

Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, who took office in January, had criticized the container wall as a political stunt.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."

Amazon Fire TV: Search for "12 News KPNX" to find the free 12News+ app to add to your account, or have the 12News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

Up to Speed