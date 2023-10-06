Video shows Kari Lake and Rep. Ruben Gallego in heated confrontation at Sky Harbor Airport

The heated exchange at the Sky Harbor baggage claim may be the first unofficial Arizona Senate debate.

PHOENIX — It was a tense exchange between two of the more prominent figures in Arizona politics. And it was all captured on video.

On Oct. 5, an intense confrontation between former Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Arizona Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego was recorded on video at Sky Harbor Airport. In the video obtained by the Daily Caller, a heated exchange between the two happened Thursday near the airport's baggage claim.

The video shows Lake, who is expected to announce her run for U.S. Senate on Oct. 10, with Gallego talking about the border. Gallego initially appears to approach Lake and says he knows her from her TV career as a journalist. Lake then brings up the border crisis and the impromptu debate begins.

Here's an embed of the video below.

.@KariLake confronts Democrat opponent on the border



LAKE: “ I’m not working together with you, I’m going to beat you.” pic.twitter.com/wMbC7iGF4O — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 6, 2023

“You’re gonna have a great race,” Gallego said to Lake in the crowded airport.

“It’s going to be a knockdown drag out, and unfortunately our border is wide open," Lake replied. "And even the Democrats are upset about it."

After the initial exchange, things got heated rather quickly as the two continued to debate the border crisis as passengers scurried around them.

The clip lasted for almost three and a half minutes.

If this video is any indication, it's going to be a pretty contentious Senate race in 2024.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."

Amazon Fire TV: Search for "12 News KPNX" to find the free 12News+ app to add to your account, or have the 12News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

12News on YouTube