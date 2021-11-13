Tucson Mayor Regina Romero to participate in Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill signing at White House

Mayor Romero, who was a big proponent of the bill, will participate at the signing on Monday at 1 p.m., according to a statement from the City of Tucson.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Tucson Mayor Regina Romero has been invited to the White House to participate in the Bipartisan Infrastructure bill signing.

Mayor Romero will be at the signing on Monday at 1 p.m. after being one of the strongest proponents for its passing.

Earlier this year, Romero wrote which local projects would benefit from a bill of this kind. She focused primarily on the Drexel Bridge, construction of the city's Bus Rapid Transit system, electric vehicle charging stations, a passenger rail between Tucson and Phoenix and clean-up efforts.

Mayor Romero released a statement following the invitation:

“I am honored to join President Biden and leaders throughout the country at the White House for the signing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

This bill represents a historic investment in our nation’s infrastructure, supporting a number of potential projects locally, ranging from a state-of-the-art Bus Rapid Transit system and a new Tucson-Phoenix passenger rail line to building a grid of electric-vehicle charging stations and cleaning up PFAS contamination.”

I applaud the leadership of Senator Sinema, Senator Kelly, and all members of our Congressional Delegation who helped bring this bill across the finish line. We look forward to breaking ground on transformative projects that will improve connections throughout the region, invest in historically marginalized communities, reduce our carbon footprint, and create good-paying jobs.”

