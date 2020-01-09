Navajo Nation President encourages tribal members to vote early

Getting out the vote or sending an early ballot can be a geographic challenge.

PHOENIX — November's general election will be a big one for the Navajo Nation which covers more than 17 million acres of land in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

“People are looking at Arizona as the balance of power in Washington DC,” said Jonathan Nez, the President of the Navajo Nation.

The Navajo Nation wants to make sure their votes are counted in November.

“We do have a big voice in this upcoming election. We’re doing everything in our power to get the word out,” said President Nez.

Nez is encouraging tribal members to mail in their ballots early so their votes are counted on time.

“I would say 95% of our Navajo citizens get their mail through the post office,” said Nez.

Getting out the vote or sending an early ballot can be a geographic challenge. The Navajo Nation is rural and, for many, a trip to receive and send out mail from the post office can be a round trip of hours or days.

Drop boxes for early ballots will also be placed throughout the reservation.

“Being hopeful again, that we get a big turnout here and that the Navajo Nation would be that swing vote for a particular candidate,” said Nez.