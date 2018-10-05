WASHINGTON, DC - House Democrats have released 3,400 social media ads they say were paid for with help from the Russian government.

The House Intelligence Committee made all of the ads available to the public, along with information about how they were targeted to Facebook's users.

The ads appear to target both Democrat and Republicans, but also attempt to exploit racial and political divides in the United States.

One ad targets African Americans specifically, telling them it doesn't matter who they vote for, that nothing will change for them.

Another shows a photo of Latino inmates in jail and labels them "Obama voters."

Another ad for a Facebook page called Blacktivist targeted people in Baltimore and Ferguson, Missouri.

The ads are carefully crafted to appear as if they're coming from home-grown Facebook communities, but officials said they were all Russian constructs.

Facebook rolled out a video and statement at the same time the ads were released, claiming the company is improving the way they police advertisements.

Facebook also said it now requires people to verify their identities and reveal them publicly.

© 2018 KPNX