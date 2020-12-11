Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes concedes race to Stephen Richer

The Maricopa County Elections Department reported that Richer was leading with 943,452 votes to Fontes' 938,800 with 2,077,860 total ballots cast.

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes conceded the election to his Republican challenger Stephen Richer on Thursday.

In a tweet, Fontes said he called Richer to congratulate him "and will be welcoming Maricopa's 30th Recorder with a personal tour of our facilities next week."

Fontes was elected to the recorder's office in 2016 and took office in 2017. He was elected over Republican incumbent Helen Purcell with 50.53% of the vote to Purcell's 49.47%.

Richer, according to Ballotpedia, graduated from Tulane University and got his master's degree from the University of Chicago, and a J.D. from the University of Chicago Law School. He is an attorney.

The Maricopa County recorder is the top election official in Arizona's most populous county.