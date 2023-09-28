Kari Lake to announce Senate run in October, reports say

The Republican told the Wall Street Journal that she will launch her campaign at an Oct. 10 rally.

PHOENIX — Kari Lake recently told the Wall Street Journal that she will formally announce a run for Kyrsten Sinema's Senate seat in October.

The announcement is expected to come at an Oct. 10 rally, setting up for a potential three-way race between Lake, Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, and Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

Lake, who lost her bid for Arizona governor to Democrat Katie Hobbs in 2022 by roughly 17,000 votes, has been an outspoken ally of former President Donald Trump, even as other top Republicans distance themselves from him.

Echoing Trump's claims of fraud in the 2020 election, Lake has been involved in a series of court battles challenging her loss in 2022. Lake has lost two of her three cases, and the third is under final review as of Thursday.

Rep. Gallego announced that he would be running for Sen. Sinema's seat earlier this year, and raised $6.8 million as of July. Sen. Sinema hasn't yet announced a run.

Democrats currently hold a slim 51-49 majority in the Senate, caucusing with three independents, including Sen. Sinema.

