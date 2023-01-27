Facts don’t support Arizona legislator Heap’s claim he met with lobbyist

Justin Heap of Mesa told 12News he met with a lobbyist at the center of a story that gained news coverage. The lobbyist involved says Heap’s claim is not true.

MESA, Ariz. — Arizona State Rep. Justin Heap of Mesa told 12News last month he met with a lobbyist at the center of a story that gained news coverage in January. But the lobbyist involved said Heap’s claim is not true. Public records also do not support Heap’s statement.

On Wednesday, Heap did not explain to 12News the reason for the discrepancy. Instead, Heap criticized 12News for covering the story at all.

“Why do you keep running this ridiculous nonsense story from day one that nobody cares about but you?” Heap said.

The story, first reported by the Washington Post in January, revealed when a representative of the lobbyist firm Consilium Consulting asked to meet with Heap to discuss deregulation issues in Arizona, Heap responded by saying he needed to prioritize his meetings and wanted to know if the lobbyist or its clients donated to his campaign fund. If not, Heap wanted to know why.

The email suggested the freshman legislator was using political donations to prioritize access to his office.

When asked by 12News in February about the story, Heap said there was no “quid pro quo” and that he received fewer donations than any legislator. Heap also said he met with the lobbyist anyway.

Faced with criticism on social media, Heap also claimed he was a victim of deceitful journalism, writing, “I’ll be happy to release the full email chain the reporter snipped this from while carefully leaving out the fact that I scheduled the meeting...”

Once 12News obtained the full email chain from the Senate through a public records request, it showed no evidence Heap met with the lobbyist.

Kirk Adams, president of Consilium Consulting, told 12News Heap did not meet with them. A spokesperson for the firm added that Heap “ghosted” the organization.

Heap told 12News Wednesday the entire issue does not present an ethical dilemma.

“Our media is a joke. They’re not interested in telling the truth. They’re interested in pushing the same narrative over and over. They’re smear merchants and propagandists,” Heap said.

A spokesperson for House Republicans said he is not aware of anyone filing an ethics complaint against Heap for the email correspondence.

Former Republican legislator Joel John, who lost his primary election last August, said he believes voters should take notice of Heap’s actions.

“Mean what you say, say what you mean. Be honest. And if he’s (Heap) saying he met with them and he didn’t, that’s problematic. Now you’re seeing patterns of behavior that are very questionable,” John said.

