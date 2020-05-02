Republicans in the Arizona Legislature are proposing a ballot referral that would ask voters to insert a ban on “sanctuary city” policies in the state Constitution.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey called for the constitutional amendment in his State of the State address last month.

It was introduced Wednesday by Rep. T.J. Shope.

Sanctuary policies that generally bar local police from cooperating with federal immigration enforcement agencies are already illegal under state law.

Democratic Rep. Randall Friese called the push an effort by Republicans to motivate their voters to go to the polls.