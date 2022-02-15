Simone Biles announces engagement to Texans DB Jonathan Owens

The Olympic gymnast has been dating Texans defensive back Jonathan Owens since 2020.

WASHINGTON — Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is engaged!

Biles broke the news on Twitter Tuesday, showing off photos from the engagement and writing a heartfelt tweet to her now-fiance Jonathan Owens.

Owens is a defensive back for the Houston Texans. The two have been dating since 2020.

"I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married!" Biles wrote.

WOKE UP A FIANCÉE 💍💍😭



She posted a video on Instagram Tuesday morning showing off the ring.

Biles is one of the most famous Olympic competitors in recent U.S. history. She is widely considered to be the greatest gymnast of all time, with four Olympic gold medals and 25 medals (including 19 gold) from world championships — the most of any gymnast, male or female.

She is credited with sparking an ongoing discussion about mental health at the Olympics after dropping out of most of her events in the 2020 Tokyo Games. Biles' coach later revealed that her aunt had died in the middle of the Olympics, leaving Biles to decide she wasn't mentally able to compete.

She is also one of the highest-profile athletes to have been abused by USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar. Biles testified before Congress in 2021 that both law enforcement and gymnastics officials turned a blind eye to his abuses against her and hundreds of other women.

And with the Winter Olympics still in full swing, Biles has left another Olympics on the table. She has previously hinted she might want to stick around in some fashion until the 2024 Paris Games to honor coaches Laurent and Cecile Landi, who are both French.