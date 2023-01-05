8-year-old Princess Charlotte smiles in adorable birthday post

In what's become a birthday tradition, the photo was taken by Charlotte's mother Kate, the Princess of Wales.

Example video title will go here for this video

Princess Charlotte is turning 8 on Tuesday and her parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, are celebrating by sharing a rare new photograph of their daughter. Kensington Palace shared the photo Monday, showing Charlotte smiling wide in a white wicker chair.

It's become a birthday tradition for the palace to release snapshots on George, Louis and Charlotte's birthdays that were taken by their mother, Kate. Louis turned five last month and George turns 10 in July.

"Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy birthday! 8 tomorrow," the palace's post said.

Charlotte is the royal couple's middle child, between George and Louis. She is third in line to the British throne behind her father, William, and her older brother, George. Her younger brother, Louis, is fourth in line.

Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy birthday! 8 tomorrow 🎈🎂



📸 The Princess pic.twitter.com/0N8Aaxl8s9 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 1, 2023