x
Honda recalls 1.6M vans and SUVs in 4 different US recalls

The recall is for certain Odyssey minivans from 2018 to 2020, Pilot SUVs from 2019 through 2021 and Passport SUVs from 2019 and 2020.
In this Feb. 14, 2019, photo, this photo shows the Honda logo on a sign at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Honda will be recalling about 1 million older vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the Takata driver's air bag inflators that were installed during previous recalls could be dangerous. Documents posted Monday, March 11, 2019, by Canadian safety regulators show that Honda is recalling many of its most popular models for a second time. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

DETROIT — Honda is recalling over 1.6 million minivans and SUVs in the U.S. to fix problems that include faulty backup camera displays, malfunctioning dashboard lights and sliding doors that don’t latch properly.

The problems were revealed in four recalls posted Tuesday by the government. They cover certain Odyssey minivans from 2018 to 2020, Pilot SUVs from 2019 through 2021 and Passport SUVs from 2019 and 2020.

Honda has traced the problems to faulty backup camera software programming, water entering door handles, water getting into camera mounting holes, and defective instrument panel software.

Dealers will fix the problems at no cost to owners.

To see if a vehicle has any open recalls, the vehicle identification number (VIN) can be entered into a tool provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

