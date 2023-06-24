Frederic Forrest, 'The Rose' star, dies at 86

Forrest starred opposite Bette Midler in the 1979 film "The Rose."

WASHINGTON — Oscar-nominated actor Frederic Forrest, known for his role in Francis Ford Coppola's "Apocalypse Now," died on Friday. He was 86.

Bette Midler, who starred opposite Forrest in the 1979 film "The Rose," confirmed his death Friday on Twitter. Actor Barry Primus, who was also a friend of Forrest, said the actor died in his Santa Monica home after a long illness, the Hollywood Reporter reports.

"The great and beloved Frederic Forrest has died. Thank you to all of his fans and friends for all their support these last few months.," Midler said in a tribute to her co-star. "He was a remarkable actor, and a brilliant human being, and I was lucky to have him in my life. He was at peace.”

Forrest often found himself in Coppola films. Aside from playing Chef Hicks in "Apocalypse Now," the 86-year-old had roles in "The Conversation," "One From the Heart," "Hammett" and "Tucker: The Man and His Dream."

The director paid tribute to the actor on Saturday, calling Forrest "a sweet, much beloved person, a wonderful actor and a good friend."

"His loss is heartbreaking to me," Coppola said on Instagram.

The actor received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in 1979 for his role as Midler's love interest in "The Rose."

Forrest's last on-screen performance was in the 2006 film "All the King's Men," alongside Sean Penn and Jude Law.