MIAMI — Golf clubs inspected by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Miami were found to have cocaine hiding in their shafts, according to CBP.

Officers stationed at the Miami International Mail Facility drilled into one of the club's shaft and found a powdery substance which was later tested positive as cocaine, CBP said. The shipment of nine clubs was being mailed to New York from Columbia.

The total weight of the cocaine was 1.14 pounds or 520 grams.

“Drug Trafficking Organizations are relentless and creative in their attempts to smuggle drugs by any means into the U.S.,” said Christopher Maston, CBP Port Director of Field Operations at Miami International Airport.

All inbound international mail is subject to inspection by CBP, with limited exceptions. Inspections of these mailings are to ensure compliance with federal laws and regulations.

