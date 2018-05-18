Right in time for summer, and just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Definitely budget friendly.

MegaBus.com announced Friday that a new route from Phoenix to Las Vegas will be added May 25 with $1 rides.

There will be two trips a day with stops in Glendale and Phoenix, according to a release.

Another additional stop will be in Tempe starting June 12.

The website says there will be several seats for $1, plus a reservation fee of $2.50.

So, move plans around and get to Sin City!

For more details, visit megabus.com.

