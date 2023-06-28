Yarnell 10 years later: Changing the way we fight fires

It's been 10 years since the Granite Mountain Hotshots died in the Yarnell Hill Fire. But that tragedy has been a catalyst for change.

YARNELL, Ariz. — Wildfires can change in a second: Temperatures soar, winds shift and smoke blocks all lines of sight.

The dynamic nature of out-of-control fires makes fighting them dangerous work. In the 10 years since the Granite Mountain Hotshots died in the Yarnell Hill Fire, it hasn't gotten easier.

One of the problems that the hotshots faced during the Yarnell Hill Fire was spotty communication. The radio system that crews used was crowded with messages, and no one knew exactly where the Granite Mountain Hotshots were. When the fire overran them, all 19 men were killed.

It's the deadliest wildfire in Arizona and one of the worst in the nation. In response, firefighters developed new tactics and technology to keep crews safe.

Enter Roco, a beta project for the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire. It's a specialized GPS system that tells fire managers exactly where every firefighter is at any given time.

Firefighting on the ground is notoriously low-tech. Shovels, hoes and chainsaws are used to clear brush and dig fire lines. When a fire gets intense, communication gets difficult. But experts say the new tech helps.

"Now the technology is evolving to where we can have these 'go boxes,'" said Arizona Division of Forestry and Fire Head, John Truett.

"I truly feel that if we had the current technology back then -- only talking 10 years ago -- just the advancement of technology, the way we can communicate, the way we can feed information to the folks on the ground now would have made a difference."

Truett says that fires are getting more intense, and the fire season is getting longer... If it ends at all. But with this new technology, fire managers are able to make better decisions about where to send their crews.

The Yarnell Fire Department's Assistant Chief, Ben Palm, says the technology, and the shift in strategy after the Yarnell Hill Fire, is making a difference.

"There's been multiple times we pulled people back probably a little quicker now," he explained. "When we get super hot times, clouds come in, the column gets too big... Everybody starts taking a look in, and it becomes more of a pause."

The GPS system is new, and still only a test. While there's no way to know if it, or anything, would have saved the Granite Mountain 19. But people know that it's a start.

