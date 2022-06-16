Areas of Coconino, Kaibab national forests will close this weekend

The threat of wildfires has prompted the Forest Service to close regions of two national forests in northern Arizona.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — Parts of Coconino and Kaibab national forests will close starting this weekend due to wildfire dangers in the surrounding areas.

The U.S. Forest Service said the Bill Williams Mountain in Kaibab National Forest will close off public access starting this Friday at 8 a.m. This closure applies to Benham Trail, Bixler Saddle Trail, Bill Williams Mountain Trail, Bill Williams Connector Trail, Buckskinner Trail, City of Williams Link Trail, Devil Dog Loop Trail, and Clover Spring Loop Trail.

Forest Road 122 will also be closed.

On the Coconino National Forest, the areas of Kelly Canyon and Fisher Point/Walnut Canyon will close off public access starting Saturday at 8 a.m.

All other parts of these two national forests outside of the closure zones will remain under Stage 2 fire restrictions.

Violating the Forest Service's closures or wildfire restrictions can be charged with a Class B misdemeanor and face a fine of up to $5,000.

Those with private inholdings on the national forests will be allowed access through a Forest Service Road but are prohibited from entering surrounding forest lands.

Fire crews have spent the last week battling multiple wildfires throughout northern Arizona.

For more details and maps of these specific closure areas and their boundaries, visit the following pages:

ARIZONA WILDFIRE SEASON