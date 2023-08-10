Monday marks the return of water to Rio Verde Foothills community

Rio Verde Foothills regains access to a Scottsdale water fill station after being cut off 10 months ago.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A ten-month battle for water comes to an end as Rio Verde Foothills regains access to its closest water source.

The City of Scottsdale is allowing Rio Verde Foothills to once again transport water from the Pima Road Fill Station starting at 7 a.m. on Monday.

“We’re going to be out the gate first thing,” Rio Verde Water hauler John Hornewer said. “Just getting things back to some normalcy.”

Normalcy for Hornewer is filling his customers’ water tanks to full capacity, but that’s something he hasn’t been able to do since last year.

“I’m very happy. There’s no denying it, but my frustration for the fact that we’ve been in this situation for as long as we have, it overrides my excitement,” Hornewer said.

The unincorporated neighborhood, just north of Scottsdale, lost access to the standpipe on Jan. 1, which forced about 500 homes who rely on hauled water to pay more and use less.

Hornewer told 12News he’s been traveling over an hour to get water back to the community.

“I’ll literally drop 1,500 gallons here, 2,000 gallons there just so I know that buys them a few more days, you know, that nobody’s going to run out of water," Hornewer said.

New legislation turned the standpipe back on for residents like Karen Nabity.

“It means I’m going to be able to flush my toilet after every time I use it,” Nabity said.

Nabity told 12News she conserves water wherever possible, which includes quick showers once a week and using the remaining water to occasionally flush the toilet.

Now, their water won’t be coming from Scottsdale’s supply. Instead, the City will receive and treat an additional amount of water.

“We’re just thrilled that we finally have a temporary water solution and are going to have water to fill our tanks again,” Nabity said.

Scottsdale’s agreement to restore water is set to expire at the end of 2025.

EPCOR applied to be the permanent water provider for Rio Verde Foothills.

Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega said in a statement he’s optimistic EPCOR will complete a long-term solution before the 2025 deadline.

Rio Verde Foothills residents are depending on a plan that brings them a reliable water source.

“Fingers crossed that this temporary solution outlasts the time before the permanent solution is in place,” Hornewer said.