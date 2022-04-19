Colorado the most at-risk river in the nation, new report says

The river that provides the vast majority of drinking water to people living in Arizona is the most at-risk river in the nation, according to American Rivers.

ARIZONA, USA — The source of 40 million people's drinking water, five million acres of farmland and water for countless ecosystems is the most at-risk river in the United States, according to a report from American Rivers.

The report listed the nation's top 10 most endangered rivers, including the Snake River, Mobile River and Maine's Atlantic Salmon Rivers, with the Colorado River topping the list.

The Southwestern river got top spot for numerous reasons, including human-caused climate change, the ongoing megadrought and the over-allocation of water resources.

"Americans in every major southwestern city depend on the Colorado River," a representative with American Rivers said during a press conference.

"Phoenix is 50% dependent [on water from the river]...Las Vegas is 90% dependent on the Colorado River, and Los Angeles and San Diego get about a quarter of their supply from the river."

The 1,450-mile-long river stretches from Colorado's Rocky Mountains down to the Arizona-Mexico border.

American Rivers had a focus on inclusivity when trying to find solutions during the presentation run for the unveiling of the most endangered rivers list.

Bringing Native American and Hispanic communities into the law-making process was listed as a priority for the company, especially since these communities have lacked a voice in previous legislative decisions.

"We're going to have to make decisions about how to deal with a declining supply -- the likes of which no one in the 20th century ever anticipated," American Rivers said. "We're running out of time to solve this problem."

