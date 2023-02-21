Donkey refuge at risk of re-homing animals because of Rio Verde Foothills water battle

The Hangry Donkey Sanctuary, which cares for about 25 donkeys and five horses, said it could lose a lot if their water resources are not restored.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A troubling situation is growing for an animal sanctuary in the Rio Verde Foothills, the neighborhood at the center of a water battle with the City of Scottsdale. Reliable water access has been cut off since the start of the year.

On Tuesday, Rio Verde Foothills neighbors are expecting a vote that could restore water to the neighborhood. It’s been almost eight weeks since the neighborhood received water from Scottsdale.

The Hangry Donkey Sanctuary, which cares for about 25 donkeys and five horses, is at risk of losing a lot if those water resources are not turned back on. Rosemary Carroll, the founder of the donkey refuge, said she and her neighbors are disturbed and worried over the water woes they’ve been experiencing.

The city citing the extreme water cutbacks to hundreds of Rio Verde Foothills neighbors a conservative effort for Scottsdale's own residents, in the face of drought. The Rio Verde Foothills lies outside of city limits.

Since then, Carroll said water prices have skyrocketed along with stress over keeping her donkey sanctuary running. She said she spends about $1,000 a month during the cold months, and is expecting to spend around $1,800 a month this summer if nothing changes.

“This is what I live for, and maybe it’s a little bit of good I can do for the world it’s my purpose," Carroll said. "And it breaks my heart to tell you the truth. It just does.”

Collecting rain water and a GoFundMe has raised thousands of dollars for the sanctuary's water and has helped Carroll supplement the precious resource.

Carroll and her neighbors are now waiting on the Scottsdale City Council meeting set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, to see if their water will be restored.

