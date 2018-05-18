In the months following the Parkland Shooting in Florida, we saw walkouts, die-ins and impassioned pleas in Arizona, with teenagers leading the way.

PREVIOUSLY: Students hold 'die-in' to protest gun violence at Arizona Capitol

But in the wake of another school shooting, what is Arizona doing to keep students safe?

Recently, statewide school safety reforms at the Sate Capitol have all failed, including proposals to arm school staff, pay for campus officers, create a new type of restraining order against potentially violent students and add more mental health counselors in schools.

More ambitious anti-gun proposals also went nowhere.

What’s left is a patchwork of school safety measures, depending on where you attend school.

RELATED: Arizona House Democrats request special session to address school gun violence

12 news can verify some schools have new measures in place this year.

The City of Glendale recently added full-time police officers at all of its nine high schools.

The Phoenix Union High School District recently redesigned its locks so teachers can lock their classrooms from the inside.

The Williams School District instructed students on the safest ways to respond to a school shooter.

Schools also have emergency drills, enhanced screening protocols of visitors and closed campus policies.

But Arizona remains a hands-off state, leaving school safety largely up to each city, each district, each charter school to decide what safety looks like.

© 2018 KPNX