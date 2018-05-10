PHOENIX- More than six million pounds (6,912,875) of beef has been recalled by West Valley company, JBS Tolleson Inc.

The USDA says tests show some of the company’s beef is contaminated with Salmonella Newport, responsible for at least 57 reported cases of illnesses across the country.

State health officials say there are 15 specific cases in Arizona related to the outbreak. Of those cases, at least five people have been hospitalized.

“The most important thing people can do is throw away any beef products that they have associated with this outbreak,” said Jessica Rigler, Interim Assistant Director for Public Health Preparedness, Arizona Dep. Of health Services.

But, experts also say fully cooking the meat so it reaches 160 degree Fahrenheit will kill the harmful bacteria.

12 News asked Dr. Frank LoVecchio with the Maricopa Integrated Health System if that’s a good option.

“People argue that there’s ways to properly cook it to get rid of the toxin—the bacteria—probably true. I think in this case though, the risk does not outweigh the benefit,” Dr. LoVecchio said. “Things that people get when they get salmonella poisoning is usually nausea vomiting and diarrhea."

Truth is, he says it can cause the worst for some people.

“Should a younger person or an older person get an infection with salmonella, they are much more likely to die or get hospitalized,” LoVecchio said.

Question is, how do you know if you might have some of the contaminated beef?

The USDA says the recalled beef has been sold under several names including the following:

SHOWCASE/WALMART

CEDAR RIVER FARMS

COMNOR PERFECT CHOICE

GOURMET BURGER

GRASS RUN FARMS

If you have the recalled beef, you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a refund. You can also get more info on the specific brands and codes by clicking here.

© 2018 KPNX