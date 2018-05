CHANDLER, Ariz. - A wrong-way crash killed two people and closed southbound State Route 347 Monday night, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS said four more people were taken to the hospital.

The crash happened south of Riggs Road before 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The vehicle that caused the crash was going northbound in the southbound lanes, DPS said.

