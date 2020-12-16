'What if they do this again?' Family of man hit and killed in Glendale pleading for driver to come forward

Garry Nelson Jr. was walking in the middle turn lane on 51st Avenue near Missouri on September 28 around 7 p.m. at night, when a car driving southbound killed him.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — An abandoned vehicle is the only clue into who might have hit and killed a man in Glendale crossing the street back in September.

Garry Nelson Jr. was walking after work in the middle turn lane on 51st Avenue near Missouri on Sept. 28 around 7 p.m. at night, when a car driving southbound hit him from behind.

“He potentially never even saw the car coming,” Officer Tiffany Ngalula with Glendale Police said. “He was thrown into the air, into northbound traffic and another vehicle struck him.”

Ngalula said the car, a red Cadillac, was found abandoned in Phoenix.

“We aren’t ruling anything out right now,” Ngalula said. “We have talked to the registered owner, they live in Phoenix, we spoke to them about the vehicle, we got their explanation of what they believe happened.”

Garry leaves behind a 15-year-old son, Johnathan Nelson.

“He wasn’t a big fan of taking pictures and stuff,” Johnathan said.

“He was an amazing person, he was an amazing father,” April Juarez, Garry’s stepdaughter said. “It’s horrible, that’s not the way somebody should pass away. It’s horrible they just left him there.”

As Johnathan and Juarez are now left navigating life without Garry, they’re hoping for justice.

“Please turn yourself in,” Juarez said. “We want to put a face to the person, you know, who took a big piece of our life away and hopefully them being charged – because what if they do this again?”