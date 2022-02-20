For hire: Employment offered to those experiencing homelessness at WestWorld in Scottsdale

People experiencing homelessness will have the chance to work at places like WestWorld for a day.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — While the 67th Annual Arabian Horse Show at WestWorld will bring a host of tourists to the Scottsdale area, it'll also bring several job opportunities to those in need.

People experiencing homelessness will be given the chance to work at places such as WestWorld for a day.

"It’s just basic landscaping, trash removal, sweeping, picking up items, so it's very general labor," said Jussane Goodman, director of community engagement with the Phoenix Rescue Mission

The Phoenix Rescue Mission works with the City of Scottsdale to provide employment opportunities for anyone who needs temporary work.

"The [City of Scottsdale] is able to work with the parks department as well as with other partners like WestWorld so we’re really excited to be able to partner in a greater capacity," Goodman said. "It does not just have the great social benefit for participants, but a great benefit to the city as well."

. @scottsdaleazgov is fighting to end homelessness! Through Scottsdale Works we work together to provide day-labor opportunities to people experiencing homelessness. This offers a them hand up, not a handout. Pic: participants are cleaning and beautifying WestWorld. pic.twitter.com/tFZiHSoHBz — Phoenix Rescue Mission (@phxmission) February 12, 2022

Individuals in the program work for five hours a day and will earn $60 for their participation.

"The $60, it's obviously not anything sustainable it's just an entry point in order to connect them to long-term solutions, long term employment and long-term housing opportunities," Goodman said.

After working with the Phoenix Rescue Mission, a case manager works with the participants to connect them to resources.

"I would definitely say a lot of participants are very grateful for the opportunity," Goodman said. "We’re able to make meaningful connections and have conversations about the various reasons as to why they’re experiencing homelessness and if they're open for a change."

"Sometimes they might not be ready the first time but after a few engagements with them, we hope to be able to introduce those meaningful solutions that will help them end their homelessness."

The program started in November 2020. For more information or for ways to help the Phoenix Rescue Mission, visit phoenixrescuemission.org.

"The whole thing is being able to restore a little dignity in someone so if someone joins this program, we’re able to assist them with all sorts of different community resources," Goodman said.

