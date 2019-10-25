A rematch volleyball game has been scheduled for Friday evening after the original game was halted Tuesday after people in the crowd reportedly started heckling players with racial slurs.

That game took place on Oct. 22 and is currently being investigated by the Canyon Athletic Association (CAA).

According to the Associated Press, Salt River High School girls volleyball players were beckeled by spectators imitating war chants and tomahawk chops during the match.

The playoff between Caurus Academy in Anthem and the Salt River High School, located on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, was halted at the beginning of the fourth set.

In a statement, the CAA said they and "our member schools do not support racial discrimination in any form."

The CAA reviewed the findings of both schools' investigations, and decided it wouldn't assign any sanctions to either school.

The game was rescheduled for Friday afternoon at Desert Heights Prep Academy, a neutral campus.

Salt River High School officials wrote, "We are pleased with the swift actions of our staff taken during Tuesday's game to uphold student safety, the decision of the CAA to facilitate the completion of the match in a neutral location and the process and outcomes of the CAA investigation."

Caurus Academy wrote in a statement, "Our school was founded on respect, empathy, and tolerance, as stated in our vision and mission statements."

"The game did not go as intended, for which we regret and apologize; however, we are happy to see both schools moving forward to finish this competition," the statement continued.