PHOENIX — Eleven months of pain, sleepless nights and eventually heartbreak.

The Aguilar family lost their son Sebastian in 2017 after a grueling battle with cancer.

In the process, the boy's mother Candy realized they could be a light for the next family who has to deal with a similar diagnosis.

"I thought he was the best thing in the world," she said. "And he really is, to this day, he's impacting a lot of lives."

The couple is planning a charity drive in honor of Sebastian's memory. It's the second year in a row it has been held.

"We couldn't believe how many people helped," Nester Aguilar said.

The family is looking for donations in the form of blood, toys, hair and bone marrow during the event, "Blessings From Above."

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at Legends Event Center at 4240 W. Camelback Road in Phoenix.