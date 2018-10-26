Thank you for visiting 12news.com for the weekend traffic report. According to ADOT, here’s what you need to know for the weekend of October 26 - 29, 2018. Commuters will deal with a handful of closures this weekend, which will cause some delays.

The I-10 westbound is closed between 51st and 67th avenues for bridge construction at Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange, Friday 10 p.m. until Saturday 4 a.m. I-10 westbound on-ramps at 27th, 35th and 43rd avenues are also closed. Traffic exiting at 51st Avenue can detour on I-10 westbound access road or McDowell Road and Van Buren Street. Consider alternate routes, including Loop 101 westbound and southbound west of I-17.

Now in the opposite direction on the I-10. The I-10 eastbound is closed between 67th and 51st avenues for bridge construction at Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange, Saturday at 4 a.m. till Sunday at 2 p.m. The I-10 eastbound on-ramps are closed at 91st, 83rd and 75th avenues. Make sure to allow extra travel time and know that traffic exiting at 67th Avenue can detour to Van Buren Street or McDowell Road.

The I-17 northbound is closed at Greenway Road for bridge deck-joint repair from Friday 9 p.m. to Sunday 5 p.m. Traffic will detour along the off- and on-ramps at Greenway Road. Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes, including SR 51 northbound to Loop 101 westbound.

Now to a different part of the I-17. The I-17 northbound is closed between the I-10 “Split” interchange and the I-10 “Stack” interchange near McDowell Road for pavement improvement work, Saturday 6 a.m. to Sunday 5 a.m. Traffic will detour on I-10 westbound in the downtown Phoenix area and can reconnect with I-17 northbound at the Stack interchange. Vehicles hauling hazardous materials on I-10 westbound must exit at Seventh Street and can use westbound McDowell Road to Southbound Seventh Avenue.

I-10 westbound is closed at Bullard Avenue in Goodyear for installation of overhead message signs and traffic-flow sensors, Friday 10 p.m. till Saturday at noon. The I-10 westbound on-ramp at Litchfield Road is also closed. I-10 westbound traffic please allow extra travel time and detour along the off- and on-ramps at Bullard Avenue.

Finally, the I-10 westbound is closed at Estrella Parkway in Goodyear for installation of overhead message signs and traffic-flow sensors, Saturday 10 p.m. until Sunday at noon. In addition, the I-10 westbound on-ramp at Bullard Avenue is also closed. I-10 westbound traffic please allow extra travel time and detour along the off- and on-ramps at Estrella Parkway.

