Transitional home for recovering addicts opens in Phoenix

The program seeks to help recovering addicts as they find a job.

PHOENIX — A new halfway house in the Valley is helping addicts get back on their feet and into the workforce.

Chicanos Por La Causa opened the doors of its transitional home at Lincoln Street and 37th Avenue in Phoenix on Tuesday. The home will temporarily house and feed eight men who have completed the organization’s 12-step program as they look for a job and permanent housing.

The program, titled CPLC Corazón, was paid for by an anonymous donor.

“This program is about empowering the lives of these men who have been suffering from addiction,” said David Adame, President & CEO of Chicanos Por La Causa.

Jaylen Jones suffers from addiction and has completed the organization’s 12-step program. He is excited about the opening of the transitional home.

“Through the program, I had to love myself,” said Jones. “Here you’ll learn to forgive yourself before forgiving others and how to love yourself.”

