TEMPE, Ariz. - A toddler has passed away after a single-car crash in Tempe Saturday morning, which sent the child and a woman to the hospital, Tempe police say.

On Saturday, the fire department said a car veered off the road and struck a light pole in Tempe just before 8 a.m.

The driver of the car remains in stable condition after suffering serious injuries.

The crash happened near E. Southern Avenue and S. Country Club Way.

The cause of the collision and whether impairment was a factor is still under investigation by detectives, police say.