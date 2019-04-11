A Tempe police sergeant and another officer were injured after being hit by a wrong-way driver early Monday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS, the wrong-way driver crashed into the sergeant's patrol vehicle on State Route 51 at Indian School Road. The patrol vehicle was pushed into another patrol vehicle.

Both officers were injured in the crash. The wrong-way driver in a corvette has more serious injuries, DPS said.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said SR 51 is closed northbound at the mini-stack.