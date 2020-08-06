Dion Humphrey was severely injured after he was misidentified by Phoenix police as a suspect in an armed robbery back in January.

PHOENIX — A 19-year-old man who was severely injured after he was misidentified by Phoenix police as a suspect in an armed robbery and was shot with a rubber bullet has filed a $11.5 million notice of claim against the city.

Dion Humphrey filed the claim in connection to the Jan. 9 incident, Jarrett Maupin announced in an email.

Humphrey is allegedly developmentally challenged and has sickle cell anemia, according to Maupin.

He is "frail and medically fragile," Maupin said. Humphrey was allegedly assaulted by Phoenix police in January after he was mistaken for his brother.

Phoenix police at the time said they were looking for Humphrey's brother, 20-year-old Khalil Thornton, in connection with a shooting and robbery that happened a block away from Humphrey's house on Jan. 9.

The 66-year-old male victim was left in critical condition after the incident.

According to Phoenix police, an ATF agent misidentified Humphrey as his brother.

The Phoenix Police Department said a flash bang was thrown and Humphrey ran.

Police said they then used a baton round to take him down.

Officials said at the time that Humphrey was taken downtown, where he told police he and Thornton are often mistaken for twins. They are only 10 months apart.

His brother has dreadlocks, but police said Humphrey was wearing a beanie at the time.

Maupin claimed that Humphrey is considerably shorter than his brother, weighs 120 pounds, has no facial hair, no tattoos and because of his sickle cell anemia is "prepubescent in appearance and developmentally delayed."

"The assault by Phoenix police nearly killed Dion," Maupin said in his announcement of the notice of claim on Monday.

"The completely innocent black youth was shot in the heart and genitals with rubber bullets, was injured by four white officers who hit him with flash grenades and close range, and then physically assaulted him. Dion was hospitalized and critical for weeks following the attack."

Maupin said Humphrey needs emergency heart surgery and that his physicians blame Phoenix police for the incident.

Humphrey is represented by David W. Dow and Jennifer L. Ghdotti with Dow Law Office and Benjamin Taylor with Taylor & Gomez, LLP.

The notice of claim filing comes as protests in downtown Phoenix and across the Valley over police brutality stretch into a second week.