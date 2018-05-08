PHOENIX — A man is in critical condition after being shot by a police officer in west Phoenix Sunday.

The Phoenix Police Department called the fire department after an officer fired at a suspect near 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road. The Phoenix Fire Department confirmed it transported a gunshot wound victim who was shot in the torso.

Officials say the man was transported to the hospital alive but has life-threatening injuries. Fire officials say no officers were injured in the shooting.

The Phoenix Police Department has not released any details on the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

