SURPRISE, Ariz. — A Surprise mom was arrested after police found a 5-month-old baby unattended inside a car and later found out her 7-year-old was also in the car while the woman was shopping for about 45 minutes, the police report reads.

Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Surprise police responded to several calls from concerned citizens about two children being inside an unattended car at a shopping center parking lot near Bell Road and Grand Avenue, police say.

Police said when the officers arrived, they found a 5-month old baby. The baby was unbuckled and upside down in the car.

Officers went inside the store, contacted the manager, who confirmed 25-year-old Morgan Elizabeth Dowse, had been in the store for about 45 minutes, the report reads.

When police approached Dowse and asked her if she knew why police would be talking to here, she said no, according to the report. Police pointed to the officer who was holding the baby, at that point Dowse started crying.

Dowse’s 7-year-old child was also in the car, but he went inside the store shortly before police arrived to ask his mom if they were going to leave soon, according to the report.

Dowse said she went to make an exchange, but she saw a good deal on underwear and also ran into her son’s teacher, the report reads.

Dowse was arrested, booked and is facing two child abuse-related charges.