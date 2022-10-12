AZ Supreme Court schedules execution for Murray Hooper

Hooper is expected to be the third death row inmate to be executed this year after Arizona went eight years without carrying out executions.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court has granted the warrant of execution for death row inmate Murray Hooper, scheduling him to undergo lethal injection on Nov. 16.

The 76-year-old Hooper could be the third inmate put to death this year after Arizona recently resumed carrying out executions. The state hadn't executed anyone for eight years until Clarence Dixon was put to death on May 11.

Hooper was one of three suspects convicted of killing two people at a Phoenix residence in 1980.

Hooper, William Bracy, and Edward McCall (a former Phoenix police officer) had invaded the home of Patrick Redmond as he and his family were preparing for a New Year's Eve party.

The trio held the family at gunpoint as they snatched jewelry and money from the residence. Redmond's throat was slashed, and his wife and mother-in-law were both shot in the head. Redmond's wife survived the attack.

The state's high court granted the motion for a warrant of Hooper's execution on Wednesday.

Kelly Culshaw, an assistant federal public defender representing Hooper, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

When Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced in July he intended to seek the warrant, he called death "the appropriate response ... for the victims, their families and our communities.”

The state hadn’t executed anyone for nearly eight years before Clarence Dixon died by lethal injection in May for the 1978 murder of a 21-year-old Arizona State University student.

Frank Atwood was executed in June at the state prison in Florence for the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old Tucson girl.

There are 111 inmates on Arizona’s death row, and 22 have exhausted their appeals, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

