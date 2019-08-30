PHOENIX — A Glendale water park that was rebranded as a Six Flags Hurricane Harbor location will unveil a major expansion next year.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix announced Thursday that it will open the Paradise Island at the water park near 43rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road.

The island, according to a press release, will feature a 12,000-square-foot activity pool complete with floating lily pads. It will open for the 2020 season.

There will also be a new water volleyball area and a water basketball court for guests to play in.

The entire expansion will cover nearly 42,000 square feet and includes lounge seating, shaded areas and new restrooms.

“Paradise Island will feature multiple new water play activities and relaxing water fun," General Manager Donald Spiller said in the release.

"It’s sure to be a favorite destination for guests of all ages."

