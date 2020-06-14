Phoenix recycling plant catches fire

Fire crews are currently battling the fire, with smoke that can be seen from Van Buren Street.

PHOENIX — Fire crews are responding to a second alarm fire at a recycling plant in downtown Phoenix, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Firefighters responded to the call of a fire near the intersection of 47th Avenue and Van Buren Street. The smoke from the fire could be seen from those driving on Van Buren Street, firefighters said.

No injuries have been reported at the paper recycling business fire, firefighters said.

This is a developing story. Tune into 12 News for the latest information.