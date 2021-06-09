Divers attempting to recover body from Bartlett Lake

The man was reportedly yelling for help while trying to retrieve an inflatable tube before going underwater and not resurfacing, deputies said.

ARIZONA, USA — Deputies are searching for the body of a man after he went underwater and did not resurface at Bartlett Lake Reservoir north of Rio Verde, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

The search for the man's body began around 7:20 p.m. after the sheriff's office received reports of a possible drowning from the man's friends and family on Tuesday, deputies said.

The man traveled with friends and family to swim at the lake, deputies said. Witnesses saw the man later that evening attempting to retrieve an inflatable tube that floated off.

Investigators were told that the man then started yelling for help before going underwater and not resurfacing, deputies said.

Lake patrol deputies were unable to locate the man last night during their initial search, the sheriff's office said. Divers will be searching for the body today.

The identity of the man was not initially released.

This is a developing story. Tune into 12 News for the latest information.

