SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A doorbell camera captured video of a male stealing a package off a porch moments after it was delivered.

The package contained medical equipment for Susan Newberry, who suffers from Type I Diabetes.

“I have Type 1 diabetes and I’m dependent on my insulin pump," she said.

Her first call was to UPS, who delivered the package two minutes before it was stolen.

"I was worried he was following the UPS truck!" Newberry said.

The Newberrys' camera on their Ring Doorbell sent alerts to their cell phone when UPS delivered the package, which they were expecting. They became suspicious when they received a second alert just two minutes later.

They filed a police report and posted the video on social media, hoping someone will recognize the crook.

They say he took off on a Lime Scooter towards McDowell Road on 87th Street in Scottsdale Wednesday, just before noon.

Newberry said the medical supply company will replace her product. Luckily, she has enough supplies to last her a few extra days.

“If I could see him face to face, the one thing I would say to him would probably be, 'You really need to think about how your actions affect other people,'” Newberry said.

If you have any information, contact Scottsdale Police at 480-312-5000.

MORE STORIES: Here’s what you should do if your Amazon package is stolen by a porch pirate