PHOENIX - Police are looking for a man who allegedly tried to kidnap a 9-year-old child in Phoenix Friday.

Officers said they responded to the area of Glendale and 19th avenues for unknown trouble. Witnesses told police the 9-year-old asked for help after being taken from home by an unknown suspect.

The victim was not injured during the incident and was able to flee from the suspect.

Officers found the victim's home in the area, where they found evidence to corroborate the victim's statements.

The suspect is described as a man with a stocky build, wearing a backwards baseball cap.

Police released a composite sketch and are asking anyone with information to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).

