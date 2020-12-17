Police looking for driver after construction worker killed on SR 347 north of Maricopa

Police said the hit-and-run happened around 9:20 p.m. but the only information from witnesses is that the vehicle was a small passenger car.

MARICOPA, Ariz. — Police are looking for a person who struck and killed a highway crew worker on State Route 347 north of Maricopa on Wednesday night.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crew member was working to improve the pavement surface on SR 347 northbound.

Gila River police said it was a hit-and-run that happened around 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police added the suspect vehicle has only been described by witnesses as a small passenger car, but there's no other information to go on.

Traffic Investigators are asking anyone with information, to contact the Gila River Police Department at 520-562-4511.