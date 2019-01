MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police said they are investigating after a person was found dead in a Mesa home Tuesday afternoon.

Officers found the body in the neighborhood south of Main Street between Power and Sossaman roads after responding to a suspicious activity call.

Police called the death suspicious, and an investigation is underway.

Mesa resident Valarie Fairchild went missing from the same area last Monday. However, police have not yet identified the person found dead Tuesday afternoon.