Get your coins ready: More than 200 local small businesses ready for Phoestivus 2021

The fundraising event will take place between Dec. 15 and Dec. 16.

PHOENIX — The holiday season and local shopping goes hand-in-hand in Phoenix and residents will be able to experience so at the 12th annual Phoestivus.

Phoestivus is an annual fundraising event held for the Downtown Phoenix Farmers' Market. The event will feature locally grown and produced gifts for giving from more than 200 small businesses.

The festivities will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. on Dec. 15 and 16 in downtown Phoenix.

Shoppers can enjoy live music, art demonstrations and take photos with a "hipster Santa" and Phreddie the yeti.

Food trucks will also be available throughout the event. Organizers said Phoestivus will be the only place to find PHX Beer Co.'s Phoestivus Ale.

As for transportation, there will be a free bike valet and complimentary parking at the AZ Center garage.

More information on the event can be found here.

What is the Valley?:

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

Maricopa

Casa Grande

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.