Phoenix Zoo is looking for help naming brand-new black-footed ferrets

The Phoenix Zoo has its most successful breeding season for black-footed ferrets in two decades, a positive milestone in conservation efforts for the species.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Zoo has nearly 30 new reasons to celebrate after a baby boom hits its conservation department. And those newest members of the zoo are creating quite a stir.

Tara Harris is the Phoenix Zoo's Director of Conservation and Science. "We are just so excited to have our most successful breeding season for black-footed ferrets in two decades," Harris said. "Right now we have 27 kits from six different litters."

The inquisitive little babies, or kits, are growing under special care.

“(They) spend most of their lives underground and they’re nocturnal," Harris said. "But the kits are very playful, very curious.”

And they're often caught playing peek-a-boo inside of a building at the zoo.

“Our black-footed ferret kits are being cared for right now by their moms," she said. "They also get check-ups by our veterinary staff.”

The baby boom is a big success for black-footed conservation efforts in Phoenix.

“It's one of North America’s most endangered animals, and it was thought to be extinct twice and rediscovered in 1981," Harris said. "So we are part of a larger effort to help recover this species in the wild.”

While the kits are growing at the zoo, you can help name them.

“We are asking people to help us with three females born to mom Sedona, and dad Jarvis," she said. "We have three sets of litter names for people to vote on.”

The potential names are in three different groups, one based on Arizona towns, another on Marvel Universe characters and a third on desert plants.

The name voting deadline is Friday, August 13th. The names will be announced on Monday, August 16th.

To cast your vote, click here.

