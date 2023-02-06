Phoenix Lutheran volunteer raising funds to rescue Afghan women

“The mission moving forward is to help my students’ sisters who are still stuck in Afghanistan."

PHOENIX — A Valley woman is preparing to return to Albania next week where she will provide integrative therapy and social support for Afghan refugees.

Karen Gunderson has already made two trips to the resort town of Shengjin, Albania. Hundreds of Afghan refugees – mostly women – have been in limbo there since they arrived in 2021. They are waiting for the opportunity to immigrate to other countries.

Gunderson’s trips to Albania last year were in conjunction with the nonprofit Eagles of Peace. Next week Gunderson will return on her own accord. She is partnering with her north Phoenix Lutheran congregation, All Saints Lutheran Church, to raise money to pay for family members of refugees to purchase visas and leave Afghanistan.

“The mission moving forward is to help my students’ sisters who are still stuck in Afghanistan and are about to be forced to marry a man they don’t know,” Gunderson said during an interview with 12 News on Wednesday. There are reports out of Afghanistan suggesting many women are being forced to marry Taliban officials.

“We are bringing them (the women) out to Pakistan and then they can apply to go to college in Germany or Italy, countries that are currently showing preference to Afghan women,” Gunderson said.

Currently, $1,800 pays for a visa for an Afghan woman and $2,000 pays for living arrangements for each woman to live in Pakistan while they apply for college, Gunderson said.

“I’ve known these students for eight months. They are people I love and respect,” Gunderson said.

She has helped three women leave Afghanistan so far, she said.

There are three ways to support Karin Gunderson:

Attend a dress rehearsal concert on Saturday, February 18th at 3pm or the official concert on Sunday, February 19th located at All Saints Lutheran Church. Make a donation. Click on the community donation link to All Saints Lutheran Church. Fill in the dollar amount under “Community Integration Fund.” Scroll to the bottom and click “Choose One.” Choose “One Time.” Click “Continue.” Fill Out payment information. Send a Venmo donation directly to Karin at @karing1

