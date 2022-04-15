Phoenix wants to buy vacant Kmart building for community project

The city has proposed spending $12 million on buying the former retail store on Northern Avenue for a new workforce training center.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix has proposed spending up to $12 million on purchasing a former Kmart store in an area of the Valley that's in need of more community resources.

Public records show Phoenix wants to redevelop the empty building into an "innovation center" that could offer education, workforce training and job opportunities.

Phoenix intends to utilize funds allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act to buy and renovate the building, which is located near Northern and 27th avenues.

The city believes spending pandemic-relief funds on the project is appropriate since the future center could help local residents recover from the pandemic's economic woes.

"Many area residents and their children face tremendous barriers to educational opportunities, with one of the most significant being that they do not have an easy means of transportation to other areas of the City for training, which was exacerbated by the reduction of ridership during the pandemic," city documents state.

Neighborhood leaders have been urging city leaders to revamp this area of Phoenix for years after the Kmart closed in 2017, according to KJZZ News.

Phoenix officials have been attempting to revitalize this section of 27th Avenue and recently approved spending millions of dollars on reducing crime in this area of the city.

"This corridor is consistently a source of violent crime, prostitution, drug use, trespassing, blight and other quality of life concerns," city records state.

City officials believe the shuttered Kmart store is a unique location with plenty of opportunities to add new services to the community.

"The undeveloped acreage of the property surrounding the building provides extensive opportunities for additional educational programming at the site," the city's planning documents state.

Records show the city plans to partner with Arizona State University and Maricopa Community Colleges on developing the innovation center.

The Phoenix City Council is scheduled to vote on buying the property during a meeting on April 20.

Up to Speed