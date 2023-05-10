Spooky Swifties haunt the Valley with Taylor Swift-themed Halloween house

Do you think vampires drink Bad Blood? Either way, this house is out of your Wildest Dreams... Or scariest nightmares!

PHOENIX — Forget going Back to December, October is where it's at for these Valley Swifties! This Phoenix home already has a reputation for going all-out for Halloween, and Taylor Swift is this year's muse.

All of the decorations are themed around the pop singer. Whether it's her outfits, her lyrics, or her music videos, these skeletons are rocking the Swiftie style.

They even managed to squeeze in some Kansas City Chiefs gear in a wink to Swift's new rumored relationship with Travis Kelce!

"I have a ton of Swifties in my neighborhood, and they all really love it and appreciate it too," said homeowner Heather Corcoran.

The house is near 24th Street & Thunderbird Trail if you want to drive by and see the decorations in person.

