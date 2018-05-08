PHOENIX — People living in a west Phoenix neighborhood are left wondering where they will be buying their groceries now after Safeway announced it will not rebuild the location that burned down last month.

For most people it’s just about an eight-minute walk, but for brother and sister Willie and Cynthia Samuels it may as well be miles away.

They relied on the Safeway at 35th and Northern avenues not only for groceries but to get their prescription medications.

Willie and Cynthia Samuels suffer from debilitating illnesses and wheelchairs are the only way they can get around.

It’s been three weeks since a fire, partly caused by a monsoon storm, tore through the grocery store.

It’s the only major grocery store in the area.

Cynthia was hoping Safeway would rebuild, but earlier this week they announced they had no plans to.

“They don’t’ care. What are they doing? Collecting insurance and bailing out." Cynthia said.

Without the Safeway, the option are a Fry’s about a mile and an Albertsons two miles in the other direction.

Cynthia says both stores are too far to go to on her own in the heat, and the bus is not always an option.

"It’s hard on the bus, and sometimes don’t got bus fare," Cynthia sai. "So, I’m starving really sometimes. I can’t even go to a market to get my meals."

In the meantime, Cynthia and Willie say they have looked for nonprofits for help but they’re both illiterate so they haven’t gotten far in that search.

