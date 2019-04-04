PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating human remains that were found in partially burned down home Thursday morning.

The home, which is located near Ray Road and 40th Street, has significant damage from a fire that happened two years ago, Phoenix police Sgt. Tommy Thompson said.

The home has been unoccupied but it just sold to new owners a few months ago.

Thompson said a crew preparing to restore the home was inside cleaning up debris when they found the bones this morning. The crew reportedly thought the bones were from an animal.

Police said they do not know if the remains are male or female but they do say they are large enough to be from an adult.

A woman who lives in the neighborhood said it was shocking to hear about the remains because it is a quiet area.