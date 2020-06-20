Train carrying chemicals catches fire in central Phoenix

The fire is burning near 9th and Buchanan streets and smoke could be seen across the city skyline.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department is working to control a hazmat situation that broke out Friday night after a train caught fire.

The fire is burning near 9th and Buchanan streets, and smoke could be seen across the city skyline after it sparked around 7:30 p.m.

The department says four or five train cars are on fire, but it’s unknown what chemicals are on board.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Crews are taking a defensive approach as it burns due to vapors emanating from the train.

Video from Sky 12 appeared to show crews getting control of the flames around 9:10 p.m.

Firefighters are asking people to stay away from the area.